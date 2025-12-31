Elvira Kalnik Shares 'Happy New Year' Video

(MTS) International crossover artist Elvira Kalnik has released the official music video for her uplifting holiday single "Happy New Year," offering a visually engaging celebration of the season through performance, movement, and festive atmosphere. The video is now available on YouTube and arrives as a joyful companion to the surprise single released on December 23, 2025.

The music video centers on Elvira's expressive performance, blending singing and dance in a series of visually striking winter scenes. Set both indoors and outdoors, the video features Elvira performing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, radiating warmth and celebration, before transitioning to an open, snow-covered lawn where she continues the performance surrounded by the quiet magic of winter. The contrast between the cozy indoor glow and the expansive, icy outdoor setting reinforces the song's theme of hope, reflection, and new beginnings.

Throughout the video, Elvira Kalnik showcases multiple costume changes, each carefully styled to complement the mood of the scene and the evolution of the song. From elegant holiday-inspired looks to flowing outfits designed for movement in the snow, the wardrobe shifts add visual rhythm and reinforce her background as both a performer and fashion designer. Her choreography is graceful yet playful, capturing the childlike wonder and joyful energy that inspired the song itself.

"Happy New Year" was written as a spontaneous expression of holiday spirit, drawing on warm childhood memories and the uplifting emotions that accompany the close of one year and the start of another. The song opens with crisp, crystal-like sounds reminiscent of a fairytale before building into an energetic blend of sparkling harmonies, deep bass, and catchy beats. The video mirrors this progression, moving from intimate, celebratory moments to open-air scenes filled with motion and light.

Known for merging classical training with electronic music and visual storytelling, Elvira Kalnk once again brings a personal, hands-on approach to the project. The video emphasizes presence and connection-an artist alone in the snow, dancing, singing, and welcoming the new year with optimism, sincerity, and joy.

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