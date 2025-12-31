Jada Kingdom Announces 'Just A Girl In A Money Man's World' EP

(TTB) Critically acclaimed Jamaican recording artist Jada Kingdom has announced her highly anticipated EP, Just A Girl In A Money Man's World, set for release on January 21, 2026. Following a breakthrough 2025, the project cements Jada as a singular and influential voice in contemporary music, seamlessly bridging modern dancehall, pop, and R&B with bold innovation and confidence.

Throughout 2025, Jada remained a commanding presence across music, media, and live performances. She released a string of standout singles, including "Can't Tell Me That," "Only You," and the viral sensation "G.A.D." The release of "G.A.D" was accompanied by an electrifying in-studio performance on On The Radar, which quickly went viral, amassing over 1 million views across Instagram and TikTok within days.

Released on March 21, 2025, "G.A.D" achieved notable commercial success in Jamaica and across the Caribbean, peaking at #3 on Apple Music's Top 25 Kingston Chart as the highest-charting song by a female artist at the time. The track also earned Top 5 Shazam placements in multiple countries, reflecting its widespread appeal and cultural impact.

Critics lauded the single's innovation. Billboard highlighted Jada's ability to challenge local slang while injecting a feminist perspective, calling it "terrific." Stereogum praised its nostalgic yet forward-thinking production, dubbing it "a 2000s pop revival." Additional acclaim came from HNHH, Kaboom Mag, The Star, Caribbean National Weekly, and MusicxClusives, all celebrating her fearless blend of genre influences.

Jada's live performances throughout 2025 further showcased her international reach. She performed at UBS Arena in New York in May, delivering a commanding U.S. appearance, followed by a standout London set at the Soak'd Pineapple x SANDZ Ultra Weekend in August, and culminating with headlining Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Europe concert-event in Malta in September.

What sets Jada Kingdom apart is more than her versatility. It's her magnetic presence, undeniable star power, and fearless attitude. She moves effortlessly between dancehall, pop, and R&B, creating music that resonates locally and globally. With a style that commands attention and an energy that draws audiences in, Jada isn't just in a class of her own, she defines it.

Just A Girl In A Money Man's World promises a bold, fearless journey through ambition, the reclamation of power, and unapologetic self-expression, solidifying Jada Kingdom's place as one of the most dynamic and influential voices in music today.

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