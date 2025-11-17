Bowling For Soup Team With Punk Rock Factory For 'Endless Possibility'

(The Syndicate) Pop-punk legends Bowling For Soup have teamed up with UK viral sensations Punk Rock Factory to release a brand-new version of "Endless Possibility" featuring alt-rock legends Wheatus, the main theme song from Sonic Unleashed (2008).

The song was originally written by Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick and has become one of the most beloved Sonic tracks ever, with fans continuing to post about it, stream it, and cover it more than 15 years later.

The original music was composed by Tomoya Ohtani, one of SEGA's most celebrated Sonic composers, whose cinematic approach and dynamic arrangements helped define the modern Sonic sound.

The new version honors his original vision while bringing the energy and humor that Bowling for Soup, Punk Rock Factory, and Wheatus each do best.

Frontman Jaret Reddick shares "I can't tell you how many times I get asked about this song a day - and it's more now than ever! I know people will always love the original; it's part of their childhood. But I have to say, this new version keeps the song intact and, sonically (see what I did there), it's gonna knock your socks off!"

Bowling For Soup will finish the year with the biggest headline show of their careers so far at London's OVO Arena Wembley on December 13, supported by Wheatus and Punk Rock Factory.

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Bowling For Soup Team With Punk Rock Factory For 'Endless Possibility'

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