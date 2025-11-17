Kenny Wayne Shepherd Expands Ledbetter Heights 30th Anniversary Tour

(PPR) Kenny Wayne Shepherd has added a new run of West Coast performances to his Ledbetter Heights 30th Anniversary Tour, extending the celebration through late June 2026. The newly announced shows will bring Shepherd and his band to Lubbock, Albuquerque, Tucson, Phoenix, Cerritos, Oxnard, and Escondido, continuing the full-album live performances and career-spanning sets that have defined the tour.

These additional dates follow the originally announced February - May run, which begins in Dallas and includes stops across the South, Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast. Special guests Jimmie Vaughan and Eric Johnson will appear on select shows. Tickets for all newly announced dates go on sale Friday, November 21st at 10am local time.

The tour marks the 30th anniversary of Ledbetter Heights, Shepherd's breakout 1995 debut. Originally recorded when he was still a teenager, the album catapulted the Shreveport-born guitarist into the national spotlight, earning Platinum certification and helping to reintroduce blues to a new generation. For the first time ever, fans will hear all of the songs from the album performed live.

"In a lot of ways, this is the album that gave me everything," says Shepherd. "Revisiting it put me back in touch with the wonder and excitement of those days. I didn't know what lay ahead. I just knew I loved playing the blues."

He wrote or co-wrote nearly every track on the record - uncommon for a teenage blues guitarist at the time - and named the album in honor of an historic neighborhood in his hometown, paying tribute to local blues legend Huddie "Lead Belly" Ledbetter.

The album catapulted Shepherd into the national spotlight and set the tone for a career that's seen him tour with the likes of Bob Dylan, Van Halen, The Rolling Stones, and Lynyrd Skynyrd; earn six GRAMMY nominations; and release a string of chart-topping albums that bridge blues tradition with modern rock swagger.

Far from resting on early success, Shepherd has remained one of the genre's most restless and respected innovators. His 12-album discography (plus two albums with supergroup The Rides, alongside Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg) reflects a deep commitment to blues history - and a refusal to stand still. His recent collaboration with 92-year-old blues icon Bobby Rush (Young Fashioned Ways) was just nominated for a GRAMMY and the genre-busting double album Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 1 & 2 are proof of an artist still stretching, still growing, still listening.

2026 Ledbetter Heights 30th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, February 19th - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

Friday, February 20th - ACL Live - Moody Theatre - Austin, TX*

Saturday, February 21st - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Tuesday, February 24th - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

Thursday, February 26th - Graceland Soundstage - Memphis, TN

Friday, February 27th - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

Saturday, February 28th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN*

Friday, March 6th - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

Saturday, March 7th - Chevalier Theatre - Medford, MA

Sunday, March 8th - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Tuesday, March 10th - Bergen PAC - Englewood, NJ

Wednesday, March 11th - Garde Arts Center - New London, CT

Thursday, March 12th - Mayo PAC - Morristown, NJ

Friday, March 13th - Paramount Hudson Valley - Peekskill, NY

Saturday, March 14th - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

Friday, April 10th - Joe Bonamassa's Beach Vacation - Miramar Beach, FL

Saturday, April 11th - Tampa Bay Blues Festival - St. Petersburg, FL

Sunday, April 12th - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

Tuesday, April 14th - Broward Center @ Au-Rene Theater - Ft Lauderdale, FL**

Wednesday, April 15th - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL**

Thursday, April 16th - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

Saturday, April 18th - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

Sunday, April 19th - Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

Wednesday, April 22nd - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

Thursday, April 23rd - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

Friday, April 24th - Hard Rock - Gary, IN

Saturday, April 25th - MGM - Northfield, OH

Sunday, April 26th - Hollywood Greektown Casino / Music Hall - Detroit, MI

Wednesday, April 29th - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

Thursday, April 30th - Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

Friday, May 1st - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana, IN

Saturday, May 2nd - Hard Rock - Rockford, IL

Sunday, May 3rd - Hoyt Sherman Theatre - Des Moines, IA

Tuesday, May 5th - Virginia Theater - Champaign, IL

Thursday, May 7th - Uptown Theatre - Kansas City, MO

Friday, May 8th - Walker's Bluff Casino - Carterville, IL

Saturday, May 9th - The Factory - St. Louis, MO

Saturday, June 13th - Paradise Theater @ Margaritaville Resort Casino - Bossier City, LA

The following dates were newly added as of November 17th:

Sunday, June 14th - Buddy Holly Hall - Lubbock, TX [NEW DATE}

Wednesday, June 17th - Kiva Auditorium - Albuquerque, NM [NEW DATE}

Thursday, June 18th - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ [NEW DATE}

Friday, June 19th - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ [NEW DATE}

Saturday, June 20th - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts - Cerritos, CA [NEW DATE}

Sunday, June 21st - Oxnard PAC - Oxnard, CA [NEW DATE}

Tuesday, June 23rd - California Center for the Arts - Escondido, CA [NEW DATE}

*With Special Guest Jimmie Vaughan

**With Special Guest Eric Johnson

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