Kurt Cobain's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Guitar To Be Auctioned

(Christie's) The guitar that legendary Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain used on generation-defining albums Nevermind and In Utero and in the iconic music video for "Smells Like Teen Spirit" will be publicly-exhibited and offered at Christie's New York in March 2026.

The left-handed 1969 Fender Competition Mustang-described by Cobain as his favorite guitar-is being offered as part of the sale of the Jim Irsay Collection, a world-renowned collection of hundreds of historic and culturally-significant artifacts from the worlds of music, pop culture, American history, literature, sports, and more.

The collection-compiled over decades by Irsay, the late philanthropist, passionate music lover, and owner and CEO of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts-will be offered at Christie's New York in a series of sales next year beginning in March 2026.

At the center of the remarkable collection is what was described by Guitar World magazine as "The Greatest Guitar Collection on Earth," featuring instruments and items owned and played by some of the greatest artists in music history, including John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton, Bo Diddley, Janis Joplin, David Gilmour, and dozens of others. The collection also includes other instruments and gear owned and played by Sir Elton John, Ringo Starr, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Jim Morrison, and more.

Cobain's guitar-purchased from Lloyd Chaite of Voltage Guitars in Los Angeles circa 1990-1991-is one of the stars of the collection and will be offered at Christie's in March with an expected estimate of between $2.5 million and $5 million. It will also be exhibited in Christie's free and open to the public galleries at 20 Rockefeller Center before the sale.

The teal guitar was used in the recording studio during both the Nevermind and In Utero recording sessions, as well as during numerous prominent live performances. It is most notable and prominently remembered as the guitar Cobain used in the music video for Nirvana's lead single "Smells Like Teen Spirit" from the band's second studio album Nevermind, released on September 24, 1991. The video-featuring Cobain singing in a gym auditorium-was recognized in 1999 on MTV's list of one of the "100 Greatest Music Videos Ever Made," and has accumulated over 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

More information on sales will be available in the coming months. Those interested in learning more about the sale and exhibition as information becomes available should sign up for updates at christies.com/irsay.

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