Tedeschi Trucks Band Add Four Dates To Beacon Theatre Residency

(Press Here) Due to overwhelming demand, Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, has added four additional shows to their residency at The Beacon Theatre, presented by Live Nation.
The new dates are March 18, 25, 27, and 28. The acclaimed 12-piece powerhouse ensemble will now headline the famed New York City venue for a total of 10 nights from March 10th through March 28th.
TTB Swamp Family Fan Club presales for the newly-announced shows will be available on Wednesday, November 19th at 10am ET with local presales starting Thursday, November 20th at 10am ET. The public on-sale commences Friday, November 21st at 10am ET. VIP options will also be available for a limited time.
Tedeschi Trucks Band recently performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles honoring one of their biggest influences, Joe Cocker. As the finale of the all-star ceremony, TTB's set - featuring special guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Teddy Swims, Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams, and Chris Robinson and original Mad Dogs member Bobby Torres sitting in on percussion - has been hailed as "the best musical performance of the night" by The LA Times. To relive the magical moment, watch the Rock Hall induction streaming now on Disney+ and look for a primetime special to broadcast on ABC on New Year's Day (January 1, 2026).
In other TV news, tune in to this year's "CMA Country Christmas" to watch guitar virtuoso Derek Trucks and powerhouse vocalist Susan Tedeschi perform with gospel legend BeBe Winans. The holiday special airs December 2nd on ABC and will be available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.
Beacon Theatre Residency:
Tuesday, March 10 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
Wednesday, March 11 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
Friday, March 13 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
Saturday, March 14 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT
Wednesday, March 18 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
Friday, March 20 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
Saturday, March 21 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT
Wednesday, March 25 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
Friday, March 27 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
Saturday, March 28 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
Festival Appearances:
April 23-25 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand and Soul 2026
July 22-26 - Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest
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