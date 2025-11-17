The Question's Classic 1982 'Shall Be Love' EP Is Now Streaming

(Earshot) Seminal LA mod trio The Question have officially released their landmark 1982 EP "Shall Be Love" to all major streaming platforms today via Oglio Records, kicking off a long-awaited archival series that will debut newly remixed, remastered, and previously unheard material throughout the coming months.

Formed in the 1980s and widely regarded as the first, and arguably most significant mod band ever to emerge from Los Angeles proper, The Question earned their reputation through explosive, unpredictable live shows and the sharp, melodic songwriting of Tony Rugolo-whose jazz-influenced chord progressions reflect the legacy of his father, the late Pete Rugolo, an award-winning composer and arranger. With Rugolo's dynamic vocals, Phil Cusimano's 60s-infused Rickenbacker tone, and the powerhouse drumming of David White, the band transcended the mod scene and built a devoted following that stretched well beyond the underground.

Noted music journalist Jack Rabid recently put it simply: "This power pop band should have been a household name. The Question is one of the best bands ever to come out of Los Angeles."

The Question's official discography has historically been limited-two songs on the revered Warfrat Tales compilation and a pair of self-released 7-inch EPs (Distance Apart and Getting Through). But behind the scenes, the band had recorded far more than most fans ever realized.

Now, after years of remixing and remastering, The Question and Oglio Records will release the band's complete archive of more than 20 songs, including many that have never been available in any format. "Shall Be Love" is the first release to emerge, with additional singles and deep cuts to follow.

The Question is currently active, playing live gigs and preparing to record a new album in 2026, marking their first new music in decades. Stream the EP here

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