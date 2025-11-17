Train Kicks Off Milestone 25th Anniversary of Drops of Jupiter

(fcc) It's been a whirlwind week for multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train, who show no signs of slowing down as they gear up for a massive 2026. Train celebrated the announcement of their 2026 North American summer headline tour in New York City, with performances at the TODAY Show and LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the debut of a brand-new song "The Weekend," a sold-out Lipps Service Live acoustic show for just 300 lucky fans, and appearances at some of Manhattan's most iconic spots including the Empire State Building and a surprise takeover of New York's subway.

Produced by Live Nation, the Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour will bring fans an epic night of music filled with Train's most iconic, chart-topping hits including RIAA diamond-certified, #1 best-selling smash "Hey, Soul Sister," double-GRAMMY-winning iconic track "Drops of Jupiter," 5x platinum-certified anthem "Drive By," and many more from their critically acclaimed catalog spanning three decades.

The tour will kick off July 8 in West Palm Beach, FL, making stops in 38+ cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Phoenix, and more before concluding on August 30 in Auburn, WA. Full tour routing can be found below. Joining Train on the road this summer are multi-platinum-selling rock band Barenaked Ladies and acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson.

The tour announcement, which debuted exclusively on USA TODAY and featured actor and comedian George Lopez, set off an immediate wave of unprecedented excitement from fans across the country with the August 17 show at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre selling out within hours of going on sale.

With more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks sold worldwide, 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, and 13 albums on the Billboard 200, Train is also celebrating 25 years of their iconic, career-defining album Drops of Jupiter in 2026. On Wednesday, the band stopped by the TODAY Show for a show-stopping performance of the album's double-GRAMMY Award-winning title track.

To coincide with the anniversary, Train is set to release new music this spring and has already given fans a taste of what to expect, with the television debut of a brand-new song "The Weekend" on LIVE with Kelly and Mark on Thursday.

Following the performance, hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos helped Train celebrate another major career honor, presenting the band with a plaque for their second RIAA diamond-certified single for "Drops of Jupiter." Originally released in 2001, the mega-hit is continuing to reach new heights and was recently named by Rolling Stone as one of the 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far.

Continuing the celebrations, Train took the stage at Silver Lining Lounge for Lipps Service Live, performing a super special, intimate, one-night-only acoustic show to a packed crowd. The show sold out in minutes and gave 300 lucky fans an incredible, rare chance to see the band up close and personal and hear stories behind some of their biggest hits.

To close out the incredible week, Train stopped by the Empire State Building on Thursday, followed by surprise performances on the Q train with comedian Marcus Moore and at the 57th Street-7th Avenue subway station as part of the band's epic takeover of New York's subway. Buskers across Manhattan made "Drops of Jupiter" their own, showing just how special Train's music remains today.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Michael Rudd's The Train Is Coming

Train Announce Next Sail Across the Sun Cruise

Magoo Share New Song 'Can't You Hear That Train'

Big Big Train Reveal 'Woodcut' Final Preview With 'Counting Stars' Video

News > Train