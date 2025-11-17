Warren Haynes Launching Career Spanning Intimate Solo Tour

(Press Here) Gov't Mule front man Warren Haynes has announced an intimate solo tour for February 2026. The special 2-set, stripped-down shows will find Haynes and his guitar exploring all aspects of his incredible catalog - including songs from Gov't Mule, his solo recordings, and the Allman Brothers Band - playing hits and rarities as well as a wide variety of music that has inspired and influenced his acclaimed career. No shows on this rare outing will be the same!

The 11-date trek, which follow Gov't Mule's annual New Year's shows at NYC's Beacon Theatre, will kick off on February 12th in Northern California and then travel down the coast stopping in San Francisco, Napa, Santa Cruz, and Los Angeles, where he'll perform at the new Blue Note LA for two nights (February 17th and 18th) with two shows per night. Haynes then heads east stopping in Santa Fe, Austin, Dallas, and Houston before wrapping February 26th at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee.

Haynes has also announced a run of tour dates with the Warren Haynes Band for March. Following their performance at Suwannee Amp Jam #2 in Florida, the quartet - Haynes (vocals, guitar), Terence Higgins (drums), Kevin Scott (bass), and Matt Slocum (keys) - will headline shows in Birmingham, Rochester, Wilkes-Barre, and Ithaca from March 1-7. See below for all upcoming tour dates and details.

Fan Club pre-sale tickets for all newly announced tour dates will be available starting Wednesday, November 19th at 12pm Eastern Time with local presales available on Thursday, November 20th at 12pm Eastern Time. The public on sale will commence on Friday, November 21st at 12pm Eastern Time. A very limited number of specially curated fan packages will also be available including the Ultimate Guitar Player Package (one per market), the Guitar Player VIP Package, and the Winter of Warren VIP Package. Visit https://warrenhaynes.net for all ticketing information and to purchase.

"Although I have done a few solo dates here and there, I've never afforded myself the opportunity to do an actual solo tour so I'm extremely excited about this," shares Haynes. "Performing by myself gives me the opportunity to express myself in a completely different way from performing with a band. The focus becomes much more about my voice and the songs themselves and less about virtuoso guitar playing although I try to include some fun guitar stuff as well. Anytime I get the chance to do something that I don't get to do often enough is a rewarding experience for me and hopefully for the audience as well."

Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam

December 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena (Warren Haynes & Friends with Stone Temple Pilots, MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, and a special tribute to Phil Lesh)

Gov't Mule New Year's Run

December 28 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Island Exodus 16

January 15-18 - Montego Bay, Jamaica @ Hideaway Blue Waters (Warren Haynes solo and Gov't Mule with John Scofield, moe., and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country)

Warren Haynes Solo

February 12 - Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts

February 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

February 14 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

February 15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre for the Performing

February 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

February 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

February 20 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

February 22 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

February 23 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

February 24 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

February 26 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Warren Haynes Band

February 27 - Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Amp Jam #2 *

March 1 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

March 3 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

March 4 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 7 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

Gov't Mule

April 10 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

April 10-12 - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend*

* indicates festival appearance

Related Stories

Gov't Mule Announces Summer Headlining Tour

Gov't Mule Announce Spring U.S. Tour Dates

Warren Haynes Looks Back On New Episode Of Rock & Roll High School

Warren Haynes Delivers Remastered And Expanded 'Tales of Ordinary Madness'

News > Warren Haynes