Atreyu Deliver 'Dead' Video

(Freeman) Atreyu have premiered the new music video for their single "Dead," a powerful visual companion to their first release in over two years. Known for their signature blend of crushing riffs, soaring melodies, and emotionally charged lyrics, Atreyu continue to push the boundaries of metalcore while staying true to the sound that has earned them a devoted global following.

Recorded by Matthew Pauling, "Dead" captures the band's relentless energy and musical evolution, offering both longtime fans and new listeners a vivid glimpse into the next chapter of their career. The video was directed, filmed, edited and produced by Sean Stiegemeier

On the new video for "Dead," Atreyu shares: "'Dead' lyrically is about a very real and very dark question. It was important for us for the video to match that energy. This video may be sensitive to some but to us it was important to match the reality and the gravity of what 'Dead' is about."

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