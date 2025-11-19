Bad Omens Share New Song And Video 'Left For Good'

(PAA) Bad Omens return with their hypnotic new single "Left For Good", out today via Sumerian Records following a global premiere and interview on Apple Music's New Music Daily.

The track marks the fourth new release from the band this year, and a striking continuation of their evolution as one of the most forward-thinking forces in modern rock. With frontman Noah Sebastian teasing that the band is deep in the creative process of their next album, anticipation continues to build around what's shaping up to be their most ambitious and sonically expansive chapter yet.

Driven by dark, industrial electronics, metallic grit, and atmospheric tension, "Left For Good" unfolds like a descent into the band's psyche - blending melody, melancholy, and intensity in equal measure. The track builds from its haunting pulse into a massive, cathartic breakdown, while Sebastian's vocals shift from angelic falsetto to searing screams, capturing a sense of emotional collapse and resilience all at once. Anchored by the haunting refrain - "Why do I stay in the middle, why do I say just a little..." - the song channels the clash of emotion and precision that has defined Bad Omens' rise.

"Left For Good" follows a run of singles that have solidified the band's dominance across both streaming and radio. Their cinematic first single "Specter" became their fastest climb to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase Active Rock charts, also reaching #15 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and amassing over 54 million global streams. The previous release, the anthemic "Dying To Love", debuted at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, while quickly becoming one of the most added tracks at Rock Radio, debuting at #33 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

As the band closes out a landmark year, they'll hit the road for the European leg of their Do You Feel Love arena tour, kicking off November 21 in Dublin with support from Bilmuri and The Ghost Inside, before bringing the show to North America in Spring 2026 with Beartooth and PRESIDENT.

BAD OMENS WORLD TOUR DATES:

Nov 21 - Dublin, Ireland

Nov 23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 26 - London, United Kingdom*

Nov 28 - Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 29 - Nottingham, United Kingdom*

Dec 1 - Bruxelles, Belgium

Dec 2 - Paris, France*

Dec 4 - Dubendorf, Switzerland*

Dec 5 - Nuremberg, Germany*

Dec 6 - Berlin, Germany*

Dec 9 - Hamburg, Germany

Dec 10 - Oberhausen, Germany*

Dec 12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands*

Dec 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb 22 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 24 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Feb 26 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

Feb 28 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI*

Mar 02 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

Mar 04 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

Mar 06 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Mar 08 - Place Bell - Laval, QC

Mar 10 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

Mar 11 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

Mar 13 - Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia, PA*

Mar 14 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD*

Mar 16 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC*

Mar 17 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN*

Mar 19 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

Mar 20 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

Mar 22 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

Mar 24 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ

Mar 26 - Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA

Mar 27 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

Jun 5-6 - ROCK IM PARK - Nuremberg, Germany

Jun 10-14 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, UK

Jun 11-14 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 11-13 - Greenfield Festival - Interlaken, Switzerland

Jun 18-19 - Summer Punch Festival - Warsaw, Poland

Jun 18-21 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

Jun 24 - Broken Summer - Stockholm, Sweden

Jun 25-27 - Provinssi - Seinäjoki, Finland

Jun 26-28 - Tuska Festival - Helsinki, Finland

*SOLD OUT

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