Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Announce 'Howl' 20th Anniversary Box Set

([PIAS]) Bay Area / LA rock band, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will release a 20th anniversary deluxe box set of their seminal album, Howl on January 30 via [PIAS]. Pre-order here.

Originally released in 2005, BRMC's third studio album, Howl was an unexpected curveball from the band's previous releases. Gone was the electric guitar-driven, reverb-and-white noise that characterized their sound and saw them embracing folk, blues and gospel inspired songs.

SPIN said at the time, "Bruce Springsteen stripped down his songs to reflect his pessimistic journey through the badlands; BRMC's scaled-back sound is reflective of a group that's come out on the other side of that trip and doesn't want to hide behind feedback any longer."

Howl 20th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set

3LP (white vinyl) containing:

*Original Howl studio album

*Howl Sessions

*5 previously unheard demos & alternate mixes of Howl songs

Photobook containing:

* Over a hundred previously unseen photos from the Howl era, from the original Howl photoshoot

* The original handwritten lyrics for each of the Howl studio album songs

Poster featuring Howl era photos

Howl 2LP

The original Howl studio album

BRMC etching on side 4

Howl CD

Original studio album

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