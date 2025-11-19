Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Announce 'Howl' 20th Anniversary Box Set

([PIAS]) Bay Area / LA rock band, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will release a 20th anniversary deluxe box set of their seminal album, Howl on January 30 via [PIAS]. Pre-order here.
Originally released in 2005, BRMC's third studio album, Howl was an unexpected curveball from the band's previous releases. Gone was the electric guitar-driven, reverb-and-white noise that characterized their sound and saw them embracing folk, blues and gospel inspired songs.
SPIN said at the time, "Bruce Springsteen stripped down his songs to reflect his pessimistic journey through the badlands; BRMC's scaled-back sound is reflective of a group that's come out on the other side of that trip and doesn't want to hide behind feedback any longer."
Howl 20th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set
3LP (white vinyl) containing:
*Original Howl studio album
*Howl Sessions
*5 previously unheard demos & alternate mixes of Howl songs
Photobook containing:
* Over a hundred previously unseen photos from the Howl era, from the original Howl photoshoot
* The original handwritten lyrics for each of the Howl studio album songs
Poster featuring Howl era photos
Howl 2LP
The original Howl studio album
BRMC etching on side 4
Howl CD
Original studio album
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Launching First Headline Tour in 5 Years
The Cult Announce North American Summer Tour
News > Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Cruise News: Dave Koz Talks About Somma 'Jewels of the Adriatic' Cruise
Peter Frampton - Carry the Light
Live: Triumph Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Full Death Metal Tribute Lineup Revealed
Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith Fuel Bear McCreary's 'Cool Kids'
Gentle Giant's 'In a Glass House' Remixed And Remastered
Nonpoint, Powerman 5000, Soil, and DED Lead Rock Lansing Lineup
Evergrey Deliver 'The Burning Flame' Video
How Mutt Lange and Bryan Adams Got Airbourne
Warren Haynes Shares Live Version Of Grateful Dead Classic 'Shakedown Street'