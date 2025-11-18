Carlos Santana Adds 2026 Dates To The Oneness Tour

(Jensen) Carlos Santana has announced they will hit the road for additional dates of the Oneness Tour in 2026. Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural, and beyond.

The tour kicks off in Thackerville, OK at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar on March 28, making stops in San Antonio, TX; New Orleans, LA; Pensacola, FL, Durham, NC; Cherokee, NC; St Augustine, FL; Estero, FL; Clearwater, FL; and Hollywood, FL.

Tickets will be available starting with a fan presale on Wednesday, November 19 at 10am local time through Thursday, November 20 at 11:59pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 21 at 10am local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive merchandise item & collectible laminate.

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana remains one of the world's most instantly recognizable musical signatures. For more than five decades-from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco-Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries. Most recently, Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, and Surrender, the definitive new book exploring his spiritual journey, creative evolution, and enduring impact on global music, offers fans an intimate look at the icon's life, philosophy, and legacy.

2026 Oneness Tour North American Dates:

Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

Sunday, March 29, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

Wednesday, April 01, 2026 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

Friday, April 03, 2026 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

Friday, April 10, 2026 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

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