Gogol Bordello Preview New Album With 'Hate Liquidator' Video

(Shore Fire) Gogol Bordello announces We Mean It, Man! - a new album co-produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Gang of Four, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) and Adam "Atom" Greenspan (Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) out February 13, 2026 via frontman's Eugene Hutz's label Casa Gogol Records.

Following the previously released gypsy punk meets hardcore title track "We Mean It, Man!," second single "Hater Liquidator" out now is an uplifting dancefloor crusher complete with a positive message on how to get through on our "Roaring and Warring '20s."

Gogol Bordello has always been a band that grows a new sonic tail each season. Driven by relentless, primitive techno-like beats, optimistic energy, clever socio-political lyricism, the band grounds themselves in hyper-futuristic post-punk textures that entrance crowds and new listeners alike, inviting them into the "Wild Sonic West." Inspired by and building on their 2023 collaboration with Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) on "Solidarity," Gogol Bordello's new album is a bold continuation of that electrifying direction.

The band also teased a couple of new songs "Ignition" and "Mystics", as perfect examples of this fearless and innovative attitude, where grandiose arrangements are distilled into an impactful post punk dance anthems.

The band's legendary New Year's Eve shows were also announced along with a North American tour kicking off next year on February 13, including a homecoming show to New York's Knockdown Center on March 27

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