Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Welcome to Rockville 2026 Lineup

(AM Media) Following a record-breaking event in 2025 with 230,000 music fans in attendance, Welcome To Rockville returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 7-10, 2026 for its biggest year yet. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to unleash the full music lineup for the event's 15th year.

Guns N' Roses and Foo Fighters join previously announced headliners Bring Me The Horizon and My Chemical Romance for an incredible 4 days of music at the World Center of Rock.

Welcome To Rockville 2026 will feature 160+ bands spanning all rock genres on 5 stages, topped by: Thursday, May 7: Guns N' Roses, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Staind

Friday, May 8: Foo Fighters, TURNSTILE, The Offspring, Parkway Drive

Saturday, May 9: Bring Me The Horizon, Breaking Benjamin, Motionless in White, Lamb of God

Sunday, May 10: My Chemical Romance, A Day To Remember, Rise Against, Yellowcard

The overall music lineup for Welcome To Rockville 2026 is as follows: Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Guns N' Roses, Bring Me The Horizon, TURNSTILE, Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Godsmack, Staind, Parkway Drive, Lamb of God, Yellowcard, Rise Against, All Time Low, Motionless in White, Alice Cooper, Ice Nine Kills, Amon Amarth, Simple Plan, Lorna Shore, Coheed and Cambria, Slaughter To Prevail, Sleeping with Sirens, Hollywood Undead, Black Label Society, Highly Suspect, Dance Gavin Dance, Architects, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Poppy, The Warning, Behemoth, Dethklok, Zakk Sabbath, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Tom Morello, Underoath, Black Veil Brides, Mayday Parade, Sepultura, Suicidal Tendencies, Starset, Coal Chamber, Sevendust, Yelawolf, Badflower, Story of the Year, Plain White T's, Avatar, In Flames, Switchfoot, The Home Team, State Champs, Gym Class Heroes, The Plot In You, Static-X, Hatebreed, We The Kings, Paleface Swiss, Kreator, Eagles of Death Metal, 3OH!3, Cradle of Filth, The Wonder Years, L.S. Dunes, Atreyu, DragonForce, Wind Rose, Carcass, Palaye Royale, Failure, Polaris, Memphis May Fire, Blessthefall, DevilDriver, From First To Last, Apocalyptica, Senses Fail, Four Year Strong, FUEL, Violent Vira, Dying Fetus, Breathe Carolina, Whitechapel, thrown, Bloodywood, Buckcherry, All That Remains, Anberlin, Magnolia Park, Cattle Decapitation, The Ready Set, Catch Your Breath, Crown The Empire, Chelsea Grin, Death Angel, Biffy Clyro, Drowning Pool, DOPE, Make Them Suffer, Thornhill, Demon Hunter, Saliva, Brand of Sacrifice, Fozzy, Holding Absence, Sick Puppies, 10 Years, Dead Poet Society, VOILÀ, Napalm Death, Spineshank, Thy Art Is Murder, Alpha Wolf, Deicide, The Paradox, Local H, Carnifex, Bodysnatcher, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Egypt Central, Winona Fighter, House of Protection, Fame On Fire, The Word Alive, Amira Elfeky, Suffocation, Nonpoint, The Ataris, Jiluka, Nekrogoblikon, Red, Ill Ni-o, Psychostick, Adelitas Way, Framing Hanley, Immolation, Archers, Galactic Empire, Signs of the Swarm, Primer 55, Disembodied Tyrant, Ashes Remain, Spiritworld, Distant, Infected Rain, Castle Rat, Not Enough Space, The Haunt, Wolves at the Gate, Snuffed On Sight, If Not For Me, Colorblind, Ladrones, Platinum Moon, Netherwalker, and Kill The Robot.

Zoltan Bathory of Five Finger Death Punch said, "We are dropping our 10th studio album and kicking off our 20th anniversary world tour in 2026, so starting the year at Welcome To Rockville feels perfect. It is one of the biggest rock festivals in North America, and there is no better stage to fire the first shot of this next chapter of Five Finger Death Punch."

Some of the music highlights and special appearances for Welcome To Rockville 2026 include:

* Bring Me The Horizon: Only 2026 Florida show

* A Day To Remember: Home state show

* Five Finger Death Punch: 20th Anniversary World Tour

* Staind: Celebrating 25 years of their Break The Cycle album (playing select songs from the landmark album)

* Parkway Drive: Exclusive 2026 U.S. performance

* Yellowcard: Home state show

* Sleeping With Sirens: 15 years of Let's Cheers To This

* Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm: Celebrating 20th anniversary of platinum-certified self-titled album

* Sepultura: One of their final U.S. shows

* Coal Chamber: Rare show

* DragonForce: Inhuman Rampage 20th Anniversary show

* From First To Last: Reunion

* Magnolia Park: Hometown show

* The Ready Set: Very rare show / First in Florida in 10 years

* Death Angel: Act III album play

* Drowning Pool: Sinners 25th Anniversary Tour

* Saliva: Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour

* Spineshank: First show in Florida since reuniting in 2025

* Egypt Central: Reunion

* Primer 55: Reunion

* Not Enough Space: Hometown show

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