Magnolia Park Share 'Chasing Shadows' Visualizer

(Epitaph Records) Magnolia Park are back with a brand new single titled "CHASING SHADOWS", their first new music after opening the portal to their VAMP universe earlier this year.

The band's heaviest and most ambitious album yet was inspired by its members' love of anime, horror and fantasy, providing the soundtrack to an ominous journey through a dystopian world where rulers and rebels battle with the future hanging in the balance.

With a drum machine and catchy hooks to contrast sludgy guitars and raging melodies, the new track deals with emotional turmoil at the conclusion of VAMP's narrative where the story's protagonist (Aurora XI) suffers an extreme loss at the hands of her enemy.

""Chasing Shadows" deals with feeling unworthy of love and the torment of losing someone close to you," the band explains. "We wanted to write a song about how Aurora feels after losing her sister Ophelia in the battle against the Shadow Cult." Check out the early aughts inspired music visual below:

Related Stories

Magnolia Park Share 'Chasing Shadows' Visualizer

The Pretty Wild Team With Magnolia Park For 'AFTERLIFE'

Magnolia Park Unleash 'Shadow Talk' Video

Magnolia Park Stream New Track 'WORSHIP'

News > Magnolia Park