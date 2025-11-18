My Chemical Romance Announces Final Two 2026 Performances

(2b) My Chemical Romance has officially announced the final two dates of their 2026 itinerary. The band will perform live at Los Angeles, CA's legendary Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31.

The Halloween-weekend events mark their fourth and fifth consecutive performances at the Hollywood Bowl, setting a new record as My Chemical Romance becomes the first band to perform five shows at the historic venue.

These newly announced dates follow the final three shows of the band's monumental The Black Parade 2026 Tour. The "Devil's Night" and "Halloween" shows will deliver a unique atmosphere shaped by the weekend's energy, the venue's natural beauty, and the band's ongoing commitment to creating unforgettable live experiences.

Friday, October 30 - "The Devil's Night" will feature special guests The Used, and Saturday, October 31 - "Halloween" will welcome special guests Thrice.

The Hollywood Bowl, one of the most revered venues in the world, has hosted generations of groundbreaking performers. My Chemical Romance's five-show run writes a new chapter in the histories of both the band and the venue.

Tickets for both newly announced dates will go on sale Friday, November 21 at 9:00am PT. Fans will be able to participate in the Artist Presale by signing up at livemu.sc/mychemicalromance before 11:59am PT on Wednesday, November 19. No code is needed.

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