Pink Floyd's 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond' Released As Continuous 9-Part Opus For The First Time

(Shore Fire Media) Pink Floyd unveil 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond (pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)'. Renowned globally as the two-part epic bookending their era-defining LP Wish You Were Here, the new version sees the full song pieced together for the first time ever. Newly mixed in stereo by James Guthrie, the result is one 25 minute long epic, which will be included in the 50th Anniversary edition of the album to be released on December 12th via Sony Music.

'Shine On You Crazy Diamond' and the story of its creation has gone down in rock n' roll folklore. Pink Floyd's tribute to their childhood friend and former bandmate Syd Barrett is a hauntingly beautiful, sprawling masterwork, imbued with feelings of guilt, frustration and sadness at not just the decline of Syd's health, but the failings of society and modern life. In one of the most poignant episodes of the band's career, Syd arrived unannounced at Abbey Road Studios on the day Pink Floyd were beginning the final mixes of the track, only for none of the band to recognize the new appearance of their former frontman.

In celebration of the release and of Syd Barrett's enduring legacy, comedian, actor and artist Noel Fielding has created a series of specially commissioned original paintings inspired by Syd's iconic image, spotlighting this most unique and influential of souls.

Noel Fielding says, "I was pretty young when my affinity with Pink Floyd and Syd started. I remember going to the library and hiring the tape of The Piper at the Gates of Dawn when I was 12. And I just was like, 'What's this?' It blew my mind. I couldn't believe it.

When I started doing stand up it was all very whimsical. I was always trying to write like I was Syd Barrett. I liked his style, I liked his walk, I liked the way he talked. 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond' is such a beautiful tribute to him.

What's amazing about Pink Floyd, especially with Wish You Were Here, is that the artwork was as good as the music. When you're 12 and you're seeing two guys shaking hands, one of them's on fire, you're thinking 'what?!' And the music goes exactly with that as well; it's perfectly in sync with the visuals, with the weird surrealism. And that's all very Syd Barrett. It could be the 70s, but it could be 2040. It's the future and the past at the same time. It is a masterpiece, that album cover, and that album. It's a masterpiece. And it's based on Syd Barrett, who is a walking masterpiece."

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