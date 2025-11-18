The Devil Wears Prada Launching Spring North American Tour

(ASPR) The Devil Wears Prada just released their critically acclaimed ninth album Flowers last week via Solid State Records. Today, the band announces its Spring 2026 headline tour in support of the album.

The tour will feature support from Four Year Strong, Split Chain, and I Promised the World. The trek kicks off March 13 in Oklahoma City and runs through April 12 in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 21 at 10am local time. TDWP will also set sail on the Emo's Not Dead Cruise in January, as well. See the North American dates below:

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ON TOUR:

WITH FOUR YEAR STRONG, SPLIT CHAIN, + I PROMISED THE WORLD:

3/13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

3/14 - Ft Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

3/15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3/17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

3/18 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

3/20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

3/21 - San Diego, CA - Soma

3/22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

3/24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3/25 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

3/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

3/28 - Denver, CO - Summit

3/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

3/31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

4/1 - Madison, WI - Sylvee

4/2 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

4/3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4/5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4/7 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

4/8 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

4/10 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

4/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/12 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

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