The Neighbourhood Play First Show In 4 Years

(Warner) The Neighbourhood played an intimate show for 1,500 of their biggest fans this past Saturday in Los Angeles. The show marked the first time the band have played live in 4 years.

The special fan event, celebrating the release of the band's brand-new album (((((ultraSOUND))))), had fans enjoying the first-ever live performances of some new songs. Excitement for the new album resulted in every song from (((((ultraSOUND))))) dominating alternative music charts across North America, Europe and a good part of Asia. Listen to the (((((ultraSOUND))))), HERE, via Warner Records.

The Neighbourhood spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about their return and new music in a candid interview released yesterday, watch here. Lowe, a longtime supporter of the band, remarked "There's a really healthy amount of noise on this album, but it never distracts from the core of what the band is about which of these really brilliant songs."

The Neighbourhood will perform new music on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, November 24th. To celebrate the new album, The Neighbourhood have also announced THE WOURLD TOUR, an extensive run of live arena dates across all of North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The European dates sold out in days, and additional North American dates had to be added in some cities. See the dates here

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