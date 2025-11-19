5 Seconds of Summer Talks Reunion And New Album On SiriusXM's Hits 1

(SiriusXM) 5 Seconds of Summer recently chatted with hosts Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, promoting their new album, "Everyone's a Star!"

During the interview, the band opens up about their new album and how it's completely different from their last one. They also reflect on coming back together as a band and how they never actually stopped writing new songs for 5 Seconds of Summer, even during their solo projects.

SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up hosted by Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T airs on Monday-Friday mornings on SiriusXM's Hits 1. They shared some excerpts from the chat below:

5 Seconds of Summer on Taking Time Away For Individual Pursuits Before Coming Together Again - Ryan Sampson: How is the process different this time coming back and doing the album because it's been a couple years?

Luke Hemmings: Yeah, it's been a few years. The main difference was that all of us did solo endeavors in the middle. Every time we make an album we try and we have a lot of fun flipping it on its head. And the last album, 5SOS5, was very introspective and very Joshua Tree-esque. And this album is kind of the complete opposite where it's just kind of a riot the whole time. And the process was different because we were making, we had a lot of experience from the solo stuff. We had a lot of, I don't know, being able to not be in the band for a second and you know, look from 30,000 feet and be like, "Okay, what do I want on the sixth album? What do I want as a fan of the band?" And visually and musically and we just wanted to push ourselves and it took a little bit longer than usual, but, all good things take time.

Nicole Ryan: I mean, also you guys have the solo stuff, just like life, people are married, people have kids. I'm assuming that helped with the creative process, correct?

Ashton Irwin: I don't know. I don't know if that helped or not. You know, we did our best with life's like ever surging changes and, you know, juggling everything that life throws at us. But the main thing was, you know, when beautiful things like having children or getting married or whatever happen, everybody still chose to come and, you know, participate in the group and, you know, push our band along and keep headed towards our combined dream.

Ryan Sampson: You guys writing the whole time or did you come together and start working on the album with purpose?

Ashton Irwin: We've been writing for the last couple years. We're always writing music so we never stop because it takes years and years and years to kind of get our best songs together. It takes a really long time. We would've written like 150 songs on this album and we just dump them all and you know, we end up with 14 of them.

Nicole Ryan: I just can't with that. It's such a process.

Ashton Irwin: Yeah. It's a crazy process.

5 Seconds of Summer Didn't Make a Big Deal About Reuniting

Stanley T: Bring us behind the scenes. Like you've all done solo work. How does it start where who says, "Okay, let's get the band back together." How does that start?

Nicole Ryan: Yeah, who calls who?

Michael Clifford: Well, I think the beauty of it is that none of us ever felt like there wasn't a time that we were gonna keep making music. You know what I mean? There was no, like, there was no like one moment where it was like, "Okay, now we've gotta do it." Like, we were always making stuff in the background, even though, you know, we were releasing solo music and stuff. Which I don't know, can kind of surprise people sometimes that it's like, you know, like we were able to continue to make bands music because I guess that's not really the norm, you know, anymore. It's more like you have to pick one thing. And I think, you know, what's cool about our band is like, you know, there was almost like no questions asked. It was just like, yeah, let's just keep making music for the band. And then we like, you know, all discovered ourselves individually. That sounds a little bit weird, But yeah, you know, we got to like, explore creatively on our own and then we get to kind of like do both things and, yeah

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