Josh Freese To Release The 'Kill Bill 2' Of Rock Records

(CMM) Legendary rock drummer Josh Freese will release his new album, Just A Minute, Vol. 2, on November 28, 2025, via Pearl Jam co-founder Stone Gossard's Loosegroove Records.

The wildly inventive follow-up to his first installment, released in 2021, once again crams 25 songs into 25 minutes, with every track landing precisely at the one-minute mark. Chaotic, often hilarious, and undeniably hook-heavy, tracks like "God Gave Rock N' Roll To You, Satan Wants It Back," "I Didn't Know I Recorded With Avril," and "Wasted With The Ween" showcase Freese's punk rock roots, sharp wit, and musical versatility. The album's first single and video, "Cybertruck LOL," is out now.

"This is the Kill Bill 2 of rock records. The sequel is as good, if not better, than the first one," says Freese. "I'm proud of it and think I finally got all the 60-second songs out of my system."

Recently profiled in The New York Times, Freese is among the most revered drummers in modern rock music today, keeping time for some of the biggest and most influential rock bands in history, including Guns N' Roses, Weezer, Foo Fighters, A Perfect Circle, and Nine Inch Nails. He has helped breathe new energy into legendary acts like Devo and The Replacements and has played on hundreds of studio recordings spanning artists as stylistically wide-ranging as Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, the Dwarves, and Lana Del Rey.

The Long Beach, CA-based drummer brings that same versatility to Just A Minute, Vol. 2 as he zips between blistering punk, quirky pop, groove-driven rock, and even delicate piano instrumentals, while exploring themes ranging from his own personal reflections to absurdist humor to biting social commentary. Indeed, the collection plays like a rapid-fire rollercoaster of genre-bending micro-anthems. True to the axiom that less is more, Freese proves you can say a lot in just sixty seconds.

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