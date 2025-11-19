The Rasmus Share 'Banksy' Live Video

(SRO) The Rasmus have always been a band merging their signature blend of dark atmospheres and anthemic melodies with lyrically relevant songs about the world around them and the misfits they proudly identify with.

Today (November 19), the Finnish 6x Platinum and 8x Gold-certified, record-breaking rockers have shared "Banksy," the latest single and video from their 11th studio album WEIRDO via Better Noise Music. The hard-charging song tips its hat to Banksy, the controversial British street artist and political activist whose stencil graffiti work is found in public spaces. Watch the live video HERE, directed by the band's bassist Eero Heinonen and filmed at a recent tour stop in Helsinki, Finland at the legendary venue, Tavastia.

Banksy is one of THE RASMUS' biggest inspirations, especially his most recent work which has commented on the war in Ukraine as well as environmental issues. "Banksy has been a big favorite of ours for a long time," says band frontman Lauri Ylonen. "We've gone on tour spotting Banksy's graffiti around the U.K., and I have my own background in graffiti painting. The fans have reacted really well to this song at our shows-it's a lift-up song in our set. It's fast and full of energy, which fits the live set extremely well. With seeing the fans' energy every evening, it gave us the idea that this song deserves a music video. Specifically, a video that shows the audience, the uplifting energy and feel of our live show. This song has became a fan-favorite."

"I wanted to direct a video for us, with an insanely fast visual tempo, so that too much is happening on the screen all the time," explains Eero Heinonen. "I believe we achieved that. It's really cool that it includes street graffiti we've seen all over Europe, throughout the 'Weirdo' tour."

With WEIRDO, THE RASMUS once again proves why they remain a force to be reckoned with in the rock world. In their native Finland, where they are the reigning #1 rock band, THE RASMUS stands at #1 on Spotify (with over 941M global streams), YouTube, Instagram and Deezer as far as followers, views, likes and streams. It is often said that the best bands are the ones which keep surprising you time and time again, in the most thrilling of ways. This is something that the band have been doing since their major label debut and a creative responsibility they take great pride in. If you've listened to any of their albums, you'll be able to hear a kaleidoscopic collage of heavy guitars against futuristic electronics, as well as pop hooks that can find their way into the heart of any kind of music fan. As a direct result, they've become one of Finland's greatest musical exports, selling millions of records worldwide and winning award after award.

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