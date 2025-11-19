Watch Goo Goo Dolls Rock NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

(2b) Goo Goo Dolls' striking Tiny Desk performance with NPR Music is out now. The four song set includes performances of their global hit "Iris," 3x Platinum track "Slide," "Feel The Silence" and "Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)," which appears on their new Summer Anthem EP.

Most recently, "Iris" hit Top 10 on Spotify's US Daily Top Songs Chart and peaked at #9 on Spotify's Global Daily Chart, marking yet another chart position peak for the iconic track nearly 30 years after release.

On the heels of going viral on TikTok, "Iris" is now Certified Diamond and accumulated over 5 billion streams to date worldwide, amassing over a billion streams in 2025 alone. The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog.

In addition, the band will continue to take their lauded live show back on the road in 2026 with a Las Vegas residency. Kicking off on May 15, the run of shows includes five performances at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. This week, the band will also perform two hometown shows at Buffalo's Town Ballroom on November 19 and November 20 to benefit FeedMore WNY where 100% of the proceeds from the events will be donated to the organisation. The mission of FeedMore WNY is to provide nutritious food and skills training to Western New Yorkers.

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