Courtney Hadwin Tributes Ozzy Osbourne With 'Changes' Cover

(Trend PR) Courtney Hadwin delivers a stirring tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne with her live cover of "Changes." Recorded at Decoy Studios, she strips away excess production in favor of honesty and grit. Hadwin breathes new life into the Black Sabbath classic, turning it into an introspective reflection on transformation and growth. "Changes" Live at Decoy Studios is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Courtney Hadwin's rendition of "Changes" is both reverent and fierce. Known for her standout vocals and magnetic stage presence, she channels the vulnerability and sincerity that made the original so iconic, while imprinting it with her own soul-driven style. The recording captures the tension between fragility and strength, revealing an artist who continues to evolve beyond her explosive beginnings. "'Changes' has always been up there as one of my favourite all-time songs," says Hadwin. "All I see when I go through my social media comments is 'cover a Black Sabbath song,' so I gave it a go on tour a couple months back and I've had messages since saying 'record it,' so I thought yanno what, why not!" The track was brought to life by a stellar lineup of musicians, including Orlando Avalon on electric guitar, Gabrielle Ornate on keyboards and backing vocals, Matt Townsend on drums, and Raj Bumia on bass. It was engineered by Robert Sellens, mixed by Orlando Avalon, and mastered by John Webber. Together, they crafted a version that feels both classic and contemporary, a fitting homage to Osbourne's legacy and a showcase of Hadwin's artistry.

At just 13 years old, Courtney Hadwin stunned the world with her Janis Joplin-esque audition on America's Got Talent, a viral moment that introduced millions to her powerhouse voice and bold stage presence. Rather than conforming to the pop expectations that followed, Hadwin forged her own path, channeling her grit, soul, and lived experience into music that speaks directly to her generation. Now 21, with over 3.7 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, she has grown into a dynamic artist whose sound fuses rock, soul, funk, punk, and R&B. Her debut album Little Miss Jagged, co-written with producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steve Van Zandt), captures the highs and lows of coming of age through raw storytelling and unfiltered emotion. Praised by outlets like FAULT Magazine, PopDust, and Soundsphere for her distinctive voice and genre-defying style, Hadwin continues to prove she's far more than a viral sensation; she's a singular force in modern rock, ready to define her next era on her own terms.

Courtney Hadwin's cover of "Changes" marks another chapter in her evolution with a balance between her blues-rock roots and a maturing, passionate voice that resonates with authenticity. Since first capturing global attention on America's Got Talent, she's grown into one of the most promising young figures in the current rock scene, fearless in exploring new depths while maintaining her trademark fire. In early 2026, she will be embarking on a ten-show tour across the UK, showcasing her new album live.

Related Stories

News > Courtney Hadwin