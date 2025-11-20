Lil Bushwick & Slipknot's Sid Wilson Share 'We Gone' Video

(BHM) Lil Bushwick and SID released the music video for "We Gone," a wild and playful visual inspired by Bushwick's love of fashion and animation. Drawing from one of his favorite Rick and Morty episodes, the video blends surreal imagery with high-energy capturing the fun creative chemistry between the two artists.

The new single follows their previous genre-bending single "Take It Back," co-produced by SID and DJ Lethal and featuring unreleased verses from Lil Bushwick's father, the late Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys fame.

"'We Gone' is where my love for fashion and animation collide," says Lil Bushwick. "It's a creative trip that captures me and Sid's energy, letting our imagination run wild."

"This is the futures past clique, we're living in the futures past. So when we arrive, we're already gone," adds SID.

Lil Bushwick's self-titled debut album is a fearless, emotional journey through grief, legacy and artistic evolution, blending Houston hip-hop roots with experimental, hardcore production. Narrated by Bushwick Bill and opening with his iconic line, "This year Halloween fell on a weekend," the project pays tribute to a hip-hop legend while breaking sonic barriers, with SID's avant-garde vision shaping the production. In the end, Lil Bushwick emerges as an innovative and boundary-pushing new voice in punk-rap.

"Vomit Face Records is about tearing down the walls," explains SID. "This is for the artists who don't fit in, and never wanted to. It's rebels in motion that unapologetically stand out. It's to celebrate imperfection, people making real art out of the mess, in a world that rewards fake. It's where the sound, hard work and spirit collide, and no one can tell you how to look or feel. Real art isn't pretty, it should stir something slightly uncomfortable and break down those walls to create something new inside of you. It's a place for the misfits to have a voice, and a place to make their own."

Related Stories

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Launches New Label With Lil Bushwick's 'Take It Back'

News > Lil Bushwick