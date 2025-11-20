Yes Symphonic Live Sets For Special CD, Blu-Ray and Vinyl Releases

(Kayos) For over fifty years, Yes has stood at the forefront of rock, defined by their unmatched craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation creating symphonic masterpieces that continue to inspire. On January 23, 2026 Mercury Studios is proud to release Yes Symphonic Live an outstanding 14-song live collection filmed in high definition. Vocalist Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire, lead guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White recreated the dramatic intensity of their 2001 album Magnification, the first Yes album without keyboards and the last Yes album with Anderson.

Touring to support their symphonic album Magnification, they hit the road in 2001 with a new approach to their live set. They called in the help of the European Festival Orchestra, conducted by Wilhelm Keitel, to add lush new textures to their live set, essentially bringing the spirit of their new album to life on the stage. Not only did they play tracks from Magnification, but re-imagined interpretations of their timeless hits. Classics such as "Owner Of A Lonely Heart," "Long Distance Runaround" and "I've Seen All Good People" have never sounded so grand.

Previously released as a 2DVD set and Blu-ray, Symphonic Live highlights the expansive nature of Yes' music backed with a full symphony orchestra. The special edition reissue of Symphonic Live is packaged in a CD-sized clamshell box including the Blu-ray and 2CDs, each housed in their own slipcase, along with a booklet, fold out poster and 5 art cards.

The 4LP is pressed on 180-gram vinyl and mastered at half-speed. The nearly half-hour long epic "Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)" is featured on vinyl for the first time. Symphonic Live features 7 sides of music, along with an etching on the B-side of LP4. Extras on Symphonic Live Blu-ray include the promotional video for "Don't Go" and a 30-minute documentary, "Dreamtime."

Constantly redefining the definition of progressive rock, Yes' Symphonic Live brings a much bigger sound to their already stunning catalogue.

Track Listings:

Blu-ray+2CD

Blu-ray

1) Overture

2) Close To The Edge

3) Long Distance

Runaround

4) Don't Go

5) In The Presence Of

6) Gates Of Delirium

7) Lute Concerto in D Major, 2nd Movement / Mood for a Day

8) Starship Trooper

9) Magnification

10) And You And I

11) Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)

12) I've Seen All Good People

13) Owner Of A Lonely Heart

14) Roundabout

Bonus Features: 30 minute "Dreamtime" documentary / Promo Video for "Don't Go"

2CD

DISC 1:

1) Overture

2) Close To The Edge

3) Long Distance Runaround

4) Don't Go

5) In The Presence Of

6) The Gates Of Delirium

7) Lute Concerto in D Major, 2nd Movement / Mood for a Day

DISC 2:

1) Starship Trooper

2) Magnification

3) And You And I

4) Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)

5) I've Seen All Good People

6) Owner Of A Lonely Heart

7) Roundabout

4LP

Side A:

1) Overture

2) Close To The Edge

Side B:

1) Long Distance

Runaround

2) Don't Go

3) In The Presence Of

Side C:

1) Gates Of Delirium

Side D:

1) Lute Concerto in D Major, 2nd Movement / Mood for a Day

2) Starship Trooper

Side E:

1) Magnification

2) And You And I

Side F:

1) Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)

Side G:

1) I've Seen All Good People

2) Owner Of A Lonely Heart

3) Roundabout

Side H:

Etching

Related Stories

Jason Newsted On Going Metallic Again

Yes Deliver 'Turnaround Situation' Visualizer

Jon Anderson Celebrates 50th Anniversary of 'Olias of Sunhillow' with Mobile Fidelity Reissue

Carly Pearce Surprise Releases 'You Can Have Him' For Her Birthday

News > Yes