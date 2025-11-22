Danko Jones Release New Album 'Leo Rising'

(C Squared Music) Danko Jones celebrate the release of their critically-acclaimed, twelfth studio album Leo Rising, out now through PERCEPTION - A Division of Reigning Phoenix Music and Sonic Unyon (Canada)!

Produced to perfection by longtime collaborator Eric Ratz, the trio's new studio offering Leo Rising is a masterclass in sweat-soaked, no-nonsense rock. Packed with razor-sharp riffs, thunderous rhythms, and infectious hooks, the album reaffirms that Danko Jones are keeping rock alive by doing it better than anyone else.

John Calabrese laid down bass tracks from Finland, Rich Knox flew to Toronto to record drums, and Danko worked with producer Eric Ratz in the same city to capture vocals and guitars. Despite recording separately once again, the band's chemistry is unmistakable.

The result is pure Danko Jones: tight, loud, and built for the stage. Leo Rising may be their most electrifying and uplifting record yet, a jolt of high-octane rock made for packed clubs, open highways, and everything in between! Stream or purchase here

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