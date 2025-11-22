Good Charlotte Get Festive With Cover Of 'Fairytale of New York'

() Good Charlotte unwrap their brand new holiday cover of the punk classic "Fairytale of New York." Legendary punk icons The Pogues originally dropped "Fairytale of New York" [feat. Kirsty MacColl] back in 1987. Nearly forty years later, Good Charlotte pay homage to the classic while simultaneously making it their own by updating it with the signature GC sound.

About "Fairytale of New York," Good Charlotte commented, "This has always been one of our favorite Christmas songs of all time! What a classic story - We have always wanted to do our own little version of it with our friends and family for years to come. We love Christmas and the holidays, so it was really fun to make another Christmas song to add to our favorite Christmas playlist - happy holidays from GC to you and yours!"

The band joins the star-studded lineup for ABC's annual television special, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, with the first official performance of the track, set to air on December 1 and available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

Tonight, they're set to headline Neon City Festival in Las Vegas, NV. Firing on all cylinders in the new year, the guys will kick things off with their first Los Angeles show in a decade at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 17, followed by a massive headline tour in Australia and New Zealand. It commences on February 17 in Perth and sees them roll through Brisbane, Ascot, Sydney, and more. Plus, they're set to grace the stages of Sonic Temple and Slam Dunk Festival.

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