Metal Church Introduce New Lineup With 'F.A.F.O.' Video

(PFA) Metal Church have shared a music video for their new single "F.A.F.O.", which features the veteran metal band's revitalized lineup that underscores the sound that has driven their four-decade legacy.

The new formation features founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof alongside longtime guitarist Rick Van Zandt, joined by bass icon David Ellefson, powerhouse drummer Ken Mary, and dynamic new vocalist Brian Allen.

Following the band's recent tour and return from Australia, Metal Church found themselves at a crossroads. An unexpected spark reignited Kurdt's creative drive, prompting him to reach out to the musicians who would ultimately shape the group's next chapter. Their chemistry in the studio gave rise to the blistering new track "F.A.F.O." - a song that immediately energized the band and inspired them to continue writing and recording. The new single was produced by Kurdt Vanderhoof and mixed/mastered by Zeuss at Planet Z.

Those sessions have now evolved into a brand-new Metal Church album, set for release in 2026 via Rat Pak Records. Additional details will be announced soon.

"After 45 years, the fact that we have new music coming in 2025 feels like a miracle. There was a time when I honestly didn't think Metal Church would continue, but we're back-and this lineup is firing on all cylinders. I can't tell you how excited I am to have a new single on the way; that alone makes this moment incredibly special. 'F.A.F.O.' is an aggressive thrasher, and I think the fans are really going to dig it. We certainly do-otherwise it wouldn't be Metal Church," explains Kurdt Vanderhoof.

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