Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Announce 2026 UK and EU Tour

(Warner) Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts announce the next UK and European leg of the Love Earth World Tour. Kicking off on June 19, 2026, in Manchester, England, the summer run will include headlining concerts and festival appearances across France, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland before wrapping in Codroipo, Italy on July 16.

Tickets are available Monday, November 24, at 9:00am GMT via an exclusive, 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members. General on-sale begins Friday, November 28, at 9:00am GMT.

The Chrome Hearts are: Spooner Oldham (keys), Micah Nelson (guitar, vocal), Corey McCormick (bass, vocal), and Anthony LoGerfo (drums) and Neil Young (vocals, guitar, piano).

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts - LOVE EARTH TOUR 2026

^ indicates Elvis Costello & The Imposters on Select dates

Jun 19 - Manchester, England @ Heaton Park ^

Jun 22 - Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes ^

Jun 24 - Nancy, France @ Nancy Open Air ^

Jun 27 - Chelmsford, England @ State Fayre, Hylands Park ^

Jun 29 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park ^

Jul 01 - Cork, Ireland @ Virgin Media Park ^

Jul 03 - Oxfordshire, England @ Blenheim Palace Festival ^

Jul 05 - Cardiff, Wales @ Blackweir Fields ^

Jul 08 - Weert, The Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord ^

Jul 10 - Zottegem, Belgium @ Rock Zottegem

Jul 12 - Locarno, Switzerland @ Moon+Stars, Piazza Grande

Jul 14 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival, Mura Storiche

Jul 16 - Codroipo - Udine, Italy @ Villa Manin

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