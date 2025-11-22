Stryper Release Their New Christmas Album 'The Greatest Gift Of All'

(Freeman Promotions) Stryper is proud to release their long-awaited Christmas album, 'The Greatest Gift of All,' out now via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate the release, Stryper also shares the title track, accompanied by an official visualizer, available below.

On the title track, Michael Sweet comments: "'The Greatest Gift of All' is an up-tempo song with a little bit of a pop/punk. It's different for Stryper for sure, yet with the signature Stryper style. Lyrically, it's about the greatest gift of all time - Jesus. He came to set us free and to save the world. There's no better gift than that"

With 'The Greatest Gift of All,' Stryper answers decades of fan requests crafting a holiday record that blends festive classics, brand-new compositions, and their unmistakable mix of faith, power, and metal energy.

In a move that makes the release even more special, 'The Greatest Gift of All' will be available exclusively in physical formats. Fans can look forward to a collectible release that captures the spirit of the season in true old-school fashion.

Stryper's lineup remains as strong as ever, with founding members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox joined by bassist Perry Richardson. Together, the band continues to deliver at the highest level both in the studio and on stage.

The new album arrives on the heels of Stryper's hugely successful world tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their formation and the landmark album 'When We Were Kings.' With sold-out performances across the United States, Europe, and South America, the tour reaffirmed the group's status as one of the most enduring and influential forces in Christian rock and heavy metal.

With over 10 million albums sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Top 40 hits, and a legacy spanning four decades, STRYPER continue to inspire generations of fans. 'The Greatest Gift of All' marks a powerful new chapter in that legacy, a heartfelt and celebratory album that channels the band's hard rock fire into the timeless spirit of Christmas.

On the new album, Michael Sweet comments: "We have wanted to record a Christmas album for many years. Ever since we released our first single ('Reason for the Season') back in 1985, the fans have been asking for a full length Christmas album. Well, the time has finally come. We wanted to make an album of five traditional songs and five original songs. To put our own spin on our own Christmas album and not follow the pack so to speak. We could not be more pleased with how it turned out!"

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