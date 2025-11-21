Train Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of 'Christmas in Tahoe'

(fcc) Continuing another banner year, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train is celebrating a decade of their unanimously acclaimed holiday album, Christmas in Tahoe, with a special 10th Anniversary Edition via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. The 10th Anniversary Edition is available as a deluxe version on all DSPs and as a 4EP bundle on Amazon Music.

Christmas in Tahoe (10th Anniversary Edition) brings new life to the smash-hit Christmas album, featuring all 18 previously-released tracks, Train's 2021 festive single "Mittens" (From the Holiday Movie 'Christmas in Tahoe'), as well as three newly penned, original songs "Under the Christmas Moonlight," "Rainy New York Christmas," and "Let's Stay in Tonight" that are sure to become instant holiday classics for years to come.

Originally released in 2015, Christmas in Tahoe debuted on the Billboard 200 and spent five weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard's Top Holiday Albums Chart, with six tracks landing on Billboard's US Adult Contemporary Chart. Train puts their signature sound and spin on timeless holiday hits such as Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas," Stevie Wonder's "What Christmas Means To Me," and Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas," together with beloved originals like "Merry Christmas Everybody" and the iconic, RIAA gold-certified "Shake Up Christmas." Upon release, "Shake Up Christmas" was the #1 best-selling holiday song and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. Ten years later, it endures the test of time and remains one of the most streamed holiday songs each year, boasting over 300 million global streams and nearly 120 million views on YouTube to date, and garners over 3.5 million radio impressions yearly. Stream or purchase here

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