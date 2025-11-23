(Rage PR) Bowling For Soup and folk punk royalty Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls are teaming up for one of THE biggest UK tours of next Summer. Fresh from announcing an Australian run together, fans immediately began calling for a UK leg - and their wishes have been granted. The Bowl My Bones Tour will mark the first time these long-time friends have toured together.
One of rocks' most unlikely friendships began years ago, sparked by Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick's admiration for Frank Turner's music. In more recent years the two became good friends, even hosting a weekly live stream together during the COVID pandemic discussing classic heavy metal and many other things. Now, after years of fan requests, the tour they've been hoping for is finally happening.
The Bowl My Bones Tour begins on the 25th of June at Dreamland in Margate and has nine stops across the UK, finishing up at the prestigious Eden Sessions in St. Austell. Among the other stops on the tour are venues that are quickly becoming known as some of the best outdoor venues across the UK such as Piece Hall in Halifax and Scarborough Open Air Theatre. The full list of dates is available below:
Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls - Bowl My Bones UK Tour 2026
June 25th - Margate - Dreamland
June 26th - Southampton - Southampton Summer Sessions
June 27th - Lincoln - Live At Lincoln Castle
June 29th - Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow
June 30th - Halifax - Live At The Piece Hall
July 2nd - Scarborough - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
July 3rd - Llangollen - Live At Llangollen Pavillion
July 4th - Cardiff - Cardiff Castle
July 5th - St. Austell - Eden Sessions
Watch Bowling for Soup Reimagine Simple Plan's 'I'm Just A Kid'
Bowling For Soup And Able Machines Cover Brit-Pop Anthem 'Connection'
Bowling For Soup and Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls Teaming For Summer Tour
Bowling For Soup Team With Punk Rock Factory For 'Endless Possibility'
The Cranberries - Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Cruise News: Dave Koz Talks About Somma 'Jewels of the Adriatic' Cruise
Peter Frampton - Carry the Light
Deep Purple Recruit Keith Urban For New Song 'Diablo'
The Rolling Stones Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026 With Special Releases
Watch MUSE's 'Nightshift Superstar' Video
Protest the Hero Announce 'Within' Album With 'Mouthpiece' Video
Metallica Share 'Of Wolf And Man' From Polish Concert
The Who Stream 'Won't Get Fooled Again' From Live At Eden Project
Billy Idol Releases 'John Wayne' Video With Alison Mosshart
Singled Out: Trevor Finlay's Shut The Hell Up