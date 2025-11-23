Bowling For Soup and Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls Teaming For Summer Tour

(Rage PR) Bowling For Soup and folk punk royalty Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls are teaming up for one of THE biggest UK tours of next Summer. Fresh from announcing an Australian run together, fans immediately began calling for a UK leg - and their wishes have been granted. The Bowl My Bones Tour will mark the first time these long-time friends have toured together.

One of rocks' most unlikely friendships began years ago, sparked by Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick's admiration for Frank Turner's music. In more recent years the two became good friends, even hosting a weekly live stream together during the COVID pandemic discussing classic heavy metal and many other things. Now, after years of fan requests, the tour they've been hoping for is finally happening.

The Bowl My Bones Tour begins on the 25th of June at Dreamland in Margate and has nine stops across the UK, finishing up at the prestigious Eden Sessions in St. Austell. Among the other stops on the tour are venues that are quickly becoming known as some of the best outdoor venues across the UK such as Piece Hall in Halifax and Scarborough Open Air Theatre. The full list of dates is available below:

Bowling For Soup & Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls - Bowl My Bones UK Tour 2026

June 25th - Margate - Dreamland

June 26th - Southampton - Southampton Summer Sessions

June 27th - Lincoln - Live At Lincoln Castle

June 29th - Glasgow - O2 Academy Glasgow

June 30th - Halifax - Live At The Piece Hall

July 2nd - Scarborough - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 3rd - Llangollen - Live At Llangollen Pavillion

July 4th - Cardiff - Cardiff Castle

July 5th - St. Austell - Eden Sessions

Related Stories

Watch Bowling for Soup Reimagine Simple Plan's 'I'm Just A Kid'

Bowling For Soup And Able Machines Cover Brit-Pop Anthem 'Connection'

Bowling For Soup and Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls Teaming For Summer Tour

Bowling For Soup Team With Punk Rock Factory For 'Endless Possibility'

News > Bowling For Soup