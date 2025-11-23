Capsize Return With New Song 'The Fracture'

(Atom Splitter) Capsize return with "The Fracture," their first release since signing to Roux & Ruin Records. The song, produced by Matt Good (From First To Last, Asking Alexandria), twists melody and misery into one - a dark anthem that reminds everyone why people can't seem to look away.

"This song is about taking responsibility for everything in my life, even the things that are out of my control," shares Daniel Wand. "I've found holding myself accountable is the only way I've been able to make sense of the aftermath when things fall apart in any category of life. It's about feeling empty from it, and still trying to find some kind of light at the end of the tunnel by being candid about internal struggle. More than anything, I hope it connects with people who can find it relatable, who stuck in their own self-destructive cycles and helps them feel less alone in what they're going through and maybe taking on a similar route to process what they're are going through."

After several years of sporadic single drops, Capsize fans can look forward to a new physical release, on deck for 2026, with more details to be revealed shortly. The next release will be the band's first since A Reintroduction: The Essence Of All That Surrounds Me, which arrived in 2016 via Equal Vision Records.

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