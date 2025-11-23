Descendents' 'I Don't Want To Grow Up' Reissued For 40th Anniversary

(Earshot) Org Music is proud to announce the reissue of I Don't Want To Grow Up, the landmark second album from legendary punk pioneers Descendents. The reissue is available across formats-LP, CD, and cassette-alongside a special Punk Note LP edition featuring alternate packaging.

This release marks the second installment in Org Music's ongoing reissue campaign with Descendents, who recently reclaimed ownership of their master recordings. Following the acclaimed reissue of Milo Goes To College, this new edition brings fresh attention to one of the band's most beloved albums-arriving just in time for its 40th anniversary.

Originally released in 1985 on New Alliance Records, the label founded by Minutemen's D. Boon and Mike Watt, I Don't Want To Grow Up was recorded after vocalist Milo Aukerman returned from college. It also marked the first of two albums to feature guitarist Ray Cooper. With brighter melodies and sharper hooks than its predecessor, the record helped the band avoid the dreaded sophomore slump while cementing their status as one of punk's most influential voices.

Among the many formats, fans will find a standout: a limited Punk Note edition designed by John Yates (Stealworks). Inspired by the iconic Blue Note jazz label artwork of Reid Miles and Francis Wolff, these reimagined covers bring a bold, visual reinterpretation of punk history. The Punk Note series began with Org Music's celebrated Bad Brains reissues, and continues here with deluxe case-wrapped jackets and new liner notes by BrooklynVegan senior editor Andrew Sacher.

With I Don't Want To Grow Up, Descendents sharpened their signature mix of melody and urgency, laying down a blueprint that countless punk bands would follow. Forty years later, the album still feels raw, relatable, and essential-now reintroduced in a definitive reissue that honors its enduring legacy.

More reissues are on deck. The campaign will continue with Enjoy!, ALL, Bonus Fat, and beyond-each release overseen by the band themselves, ensuring the music is presented exactly as they intend.

This effort isn't just a trip down memory lane-it's about preserving the work, honoring the intent behind it, and opening the door for a new generation to discover one of punk's most influential catalogs. Order here

The reissue is available in the following variants:

Black LP

"Banana Peel" LP

Punk Note Edition (Black Vinyl)

CD

Cassette (Yellow)

Limited / Exclusive Variants:

Punk Note Edition (Transparent Yellow LP) - Org Music Exclusive

"Oxblood Docs" LP - Descendents Exclusive

Ocean LP - BrooklynVegan

Pink LP - Zia Records Exclusive

Green Bay LP - 1-2-3-4-GO! Records

Bubble Gum LP - Going Underground Records & Seasick Records Exclusive

Black LP with Exclusive Obi Strip - Celebrated Summer Records

Purple Swirl Cassette - Tapehead City Exclusive

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