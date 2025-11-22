Eric Clapton Celebrates Expanded 'Journeyman' With 'Higher Power' Video

(fcc) Eric Clapton has released a remastered special edition of his 1989 album Journeyman, via Bushbranch/Surfdog Records. Journeyman: Deluxe Edition is available digitally and on CD/LP and features four new bonus tracks.

Also releasing today is the music video for a new bonus track off the record "Higher Power," written by Jerry Williams. Ahead of today's release, Clapton debuted his single, one of the recently uncovered songs, "Forever" in September.

Eric Clapton's Journeyman: Deluxe Edition brings new life to the iconic 1989 album with three previously unreleased tracks uncovered from the original recording sessions plus an additional bonus track. The album features classic songs "Pretending," "Bad Love," and "Running on Faith," with guest performances from George Harrison, Phil Collins, Chaka Khan, Daryl Hall, Robert Cray, and more.

In the album's liner notes: "A few years ago, Clapton was on YouTube, just poking around looking at old footage and songs, and found that fans had uploaded outtakes and bonus cuts of songs from the Journeyman sessions. After a search through Clapton's vaults, these four bonus cuts are now on the album, mixed and mastered anew for this edition."

"Journeyman finds Clapton overcoming battles with alcohol, drugs, and record labels, while celebrating the thing that always kept him running: His endless capacity to chase his music on whatever journey it takes him on, reflecting his life back at him with his guitar playing." - From the extensive liner notes in the Journeyman: Deluxe Edition physical release.

Clapton himself states: "Journeyman . . . It's what I want to be known as; I like to think I'm a craftsman. I think I'm always working on mastering my craft."

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