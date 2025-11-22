Everclear Release Expanded 'Sparkle And Fade' 30th Anniversary Edition

(Press Here) Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the '90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has officially released the Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Remastered Deluxe Edition on all streaming platforms via Universal Music Group

The new, expanded edition of Everclear's platinum-selling, major-label debut album, Sparkle and Fade, features all 14 original tracks, remastered by Brad Blackwood, plus bonus content pulled from the vault, featuring unreleased tracks, alternate versions of fan favorites, and original demos, as well as cover songs that were recorded around the same time as the original Sparkle and Fade sessions. Stream it here

Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Remastered Deluxe Edition will also be available on translucent kelly green double vinyl, shipping in January - pre-order here. Sparkle and Fade, which had a massive impact in 1995 with its chart-topping hit "Santa Monica," has been hailed as "a must have for any fan of pop-punk" (Punknews) with The Rolling Stone Album Guide declaring, "Sparkle and Fade was everything a radio-ready rock record should be: explosive, soul-searching, belligerent."

"It's been really hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 30 years since the release of Sparkle and Fade," shares Alexakis. "It's also kind of mind-boggling to understand how much of an impact this album has had on my life, the world around me, and from what I hear from fans all over the world, how much of an impact it has had on them too. This remastered version sounds better than it ever has before! It's pretty exciting for me to listen to something that has sounded the same for 30 years and now has so much more dimension to it. I hope Sparkle and Fade fans can hear and feel that as well. The creation and success of this record truly changed my life in so many ways. It helped me to finally believe in myself as a songwriter, singer, and producer, and it helped me to believe that I could really do this thing that I had dreamed of my whole life. And for that, I am eternally grateful."

Everclear - Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums) - has been celebrating three decades of Sparkle and Fade on the road this year on the Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour. The band's 43-date U.S. headlining tour, which sold out in most cities, wrapped earlier this month to high praise from fans and media, hailed as everything from "one hell of a concert experience" (The Front Row Report) and "a highlight of the concert season" (The Concert Chronicles) to "a potent mix of high-energy performances, heartfelt storytelling, and pure, unadulterated nostalgia" (Chicago Patch) and "an evening filled with high-voltage rock and warm memories" (Monkey Goose Magazine). The Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour continues overseas, with a 16-date Australian tour.

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