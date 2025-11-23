Henning Basse Reunites With Firewind As They Ink New Record Deal

(Freeman) BLKIIBLK is thrilled to announce the signing of Greek power metal band Firewind. Led by guitar virtuoso Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne, Dream Evil), the band has evolved into a powerhouse with a devoted international fanbase and a string of acclaimed albums.
As the band enters this exciting new era, Firewind also announces major lineup updates. After his departure in late 2019, powerhouse vocalist Henning Basse is officially returning to the band. Basse's history with the group dates back to 2007, when he first joined as a touring vocalist on the Allegiance tour. He later became a defining voice during Firewind's post-hiatus era, from 2016 to 2019, leaving a lasting imprint on the acclaimed album 'Immortals.'
At the same time, Firewind announces that Herbie Langhans is stepping down from vocal duties. "We 'borrowed' Herbie from Avantasia for as long as we could, but our schedules and needs kept clashing, with all the increasing touring obligations. We understand Herbie's situation and we thank him for his time in the band, the awesome music we made together, and wish him all the best", the band commented.
Gus G. expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter by saying, "We're all very excited, as we commence work on the upcoming concept album that will be the biggest and most epic thing we've ever done. And for this, we couldn't have imagined a better label partner other than Frontiers Records' new imprint label, BLKIIBLK. We're honored to be label mates with Metal titans such as Megadeth and Biohazard, and we can't wait to unleash the new music to the world. Please stay tuned for more details on that, and we will be seeing you on the road in 2026!"
Aldo Lonobile, Head of A&R Europe at Frontiers Label Group, added: "We are truly excited and proud to welcome Firewind to BLKIIBLK. Over the years, I've crossed paths with Gus G. on several occasions, and now we finally have the opportunity to work more closely together. Beyond being one of my favorite guitar players, he is a brilliant songwriter, and Firewind has firmly established itself as one of the most exciting metal acts in the scene. We can't wait to be part of the next chapter in their career!"
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