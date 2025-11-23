Layne Staley's 'This Angry Pen of Mine' A New York Times Best Seller

(Official Announcement) This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Journals of Layne Staley, an unprecedented look into the creative archive of Alice in Chains vocalist Layne Staley, created in direct collaboration with his family, has debuted as a New York Times nonfiction bestseller in its first week.

Published by Weldon Owen in partnership with Primary Wave Music on November 11, 2025, This Angry Pen of Mine offers the first ever window into the untold creative world of Layne Staley, the legendary voice behind Alice in Chains. This collection features his handwritten lyrics, personal poetry, original artwork, rare photographs, fan tributes, and more.

Readers will discover striking pieces of his art, where every line reveals a story, along with candid photographs capturing both the highs and lows of his journey. The book also includes fan art and messages that celebrate the profound impact he had on countless lives.

"I hope this book gives you a glimpse of the son I knew, the one beyond the headlines, the one with a beautiful, creative, happy soul," writes Nancy McCallum, Layne's mother, in the foreword.

"Layne's songwriting has left an unmistakable imprint on the music world, and its significance only grows with time. We are honored to showcase his talents as a writer and help ensure his legacy continues to shine," says James Janocha of Primary Wave Music.

Through Layne's words, sketches, and reflections, the book offers a rare view into the emotional depth of an artist who gave so much of himself to his work and his fans, even while facing private struggles. For longtime fans and new admirers alike, this is an opportunity to connect with Layne's artistry and humanity in a way never possible before. His story, told through his own creations and the lives he touched, stands as a testament to the enduring power of music, art, and the human spirit.

Proceeds from This Angry Pen of Mine support the Layne Staley Memorial Fund, a charitable foundation dedicated to offering hope, education, support, and treatment resources for heroin addiction recovery, managed at THS in Seattle, Washington.

This Angry Pen of Mine is available now wherever books are sold (including Amazon -ad).

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