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Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Heathen Days' Video

11-22-2025
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Heathen Days' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Rock/metal icon Rob Zombie has revealed the latest single, 'Heathen Days,' from his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Great Satan, due out February 27th from Nuclear Blast Records.

Accompanied by a video directed by Zombie, 'Heathen Days' is a callback to his earlier sound of furious, groove laden guitar riffs as he lyrically invokes the ungodly days when chaos and war were constantly at your back.

Following the success of his Top 10 charting record The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021), Zombie is back with his 8th album, The Great Satan, revisiting his early Hellbilly roots for a slaughterhouse of anthemic punk infused heavy rock/metal.

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Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Heathen Days' Video

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