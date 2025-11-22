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The Pretty Wild Stream New Album ''zero.point.genesis'

11-22-2025
The Pretty Wild Stream New Album ''zero.point.genesis'

(Cosa Nostra) The Pretty Wild has unleashed their new album 'zero.point.genesis' (via Sumerian Records). Leading up to the release, the band has shared tracks "AFTERLIFE" (feat. Magnolia Park), "PARADOX", "OMENS", "Button Eyes", "living ded", and the fan-favorite "sLeepwALKeR" (as a physical bonus track).

Altogether, the songs have so far clocked up a staggering 28 million streams on Spotify and over 3.4 million views on YouTube. When asked about the new album, the band had the following to say, "'zero.point.genesis' is an album of fracture and emergence, where what was inherited dissolves into self."

In addition to the album release, 2025 has seen The Pretty Wild's momentum surge across every front, with approaching 1 million Spotify monthly listeners, an additional 500k followers across social media, and more than 100k TikTok creations with "sLeepwALKeR" alone fueling 87.5k.

The band also collaborated with labelmates Kittie and Diamante for "The Unforgiven" for the Queen Of The Ring soundtrack, teamed up with Deadlands on "Kundalini", and joined forces with Magnolia Park on the recently released "AFTERLIFE".

The sister duo also completed national tours alongside In This Moment (on the Hell Hath No Fury Tour this past summer) and a support run with Sleep Theory, with another run with the band across the UK/EU set to begin in February 2026.

The Pretty Wild is primed for a quantum leap forward next year, so be sure to stay tuned for more news coming soon.

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