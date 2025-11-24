Airbourne Return With A NSFW 'Christmas Bonus'

(Freeman Promotions) Airbourne returned earlier this year with the tremendous "GUTSY," their first new song in six years... but wait... there's myrrh... With less than 40 rockin' days left until the Big Day, Airbourne give fans - naughty and nice alike - a seasonal surprise with "Christmas Bonus," their spirited new single, unwrapped today.

Not only does the track contain a guitar solo cunningly constructed to unleash good cheer, even at a distance, but it also features references to the first 'Die Hard' movie, surely the most explosive festive flick of them all. "Yippee-ki-yay... Merry Christmas!"

Airbourne frontman Joel O'Keeffe shares: "Christmas is a time to rock 'n' roll! I remember being a little kid, and I really didn't like carols at all - I thought they were annoying. I just wanted to listen to AC/DC and Black Sabbath. But then I got this new AC/DC record, 'The Razor's Edge,' and there was this song, 'Mistress for Christmas.' I had no idea what it meant, but that's what I was playing for Christmas that year. Rockin' out at Christmas is one of the best times of the year to rock out - let's all headbang around the Christmas tree!"

"Christmas Bonus," alongside "GUTSY," were produced by Brian Howes, who worked with the band on 2013's 'Black Dog Barking' album; engineering, meanwhile, was handled by Canadian studio legend Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Aerosmith, Rush, Metallica), with Zakk Cervini (Dayseeker, BMTH, Architects, Machine Gun Kelly) taking charge of the mix.

From that first ringing guitar chord onwards (and it's no coincidence that it sounds like a bell!), "Gutsy" makes zero excuse for being big, bold and bombastic - a crafted and layered take on signature Airbourne sonics, the whole thing packing enough of a low-end kick to be used as a defibrillator in moments of crisis.

Watch the NSFW Animated Music Video for "Christmas Bonus" here

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