Bruce Springsteen LA Arena Record Broken By MANA

(Live Nation) Over the weekend, legendary Mexican rock band MANA delivered two additional sold-out performances at the Kia Forum as part of their acclaimed Vivir Sin Aire Tour, leading up to their fifth and final Los Angeles show of the year on Saturday, November 29. Friday night's concert marked a historic milestone: MANA celebrated their 43rd arena show in Los Angeles, officially surpassing Bruce Springsteen's long-standing record for the most arena performances in the city's history.
MANA's deep relationship with Los Angeles began in 1993 with their first local performance at the Hollywood Palace. In 2007, the band played an unprecedented 13 shows at the then-Staples Center, and in 2016 they began their remarkable run at the Kia Forum including LA Residencia in 2019-the first of any language arena residency in the city of Los Angeles. As of today, the band has 31 shows at the iconic arena.
Backstage, the band was honored with a celebratory welcome featuring the USC Marching Band, the Inglewood High School band, and the LA Clippers Spirit Team, along with their crew and Forum staff-whom MANA affectionately refers to as their "second family." During the celebration, the group was crowned "Kings of LA," and a permanent wall installation backstage at the Forum was unveiled to commemorate the achievement.
This milestone further underscores MANA's profound and enduring bond with Los Angeles-a city that has embraced the band throughout their nearly four-decade career. Known for their electrifying live shows, socially conscious songwriting, and unwavering dedication to fans, MANA remains one of the most influential and enduring Latin rock bands in music history.
The Vivir Sin Aire Tour launched in September and will continue into 2026, with upcoming performances in Brooklyn, Miami, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, and Greensboro.
MANA - VIVIR SIN AIRE 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri Nov 28 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Sat Nov 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Fri Dec 5 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Sat Dec 6 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
MANA - VIVIR SIN AIRE 2026 TOUR DATES:
Sat Feb 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri Feb 27 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Sat Feb 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sat Mar 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
Fri Mar 20 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Fri Mar 27 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sat Mar 28 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Fri Apr 3 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sat Apr 4 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
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