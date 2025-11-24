Halestorm Rock Bad Company's 'Shooting Star' With Paul Rodgers In New Video

(KBPR) One of today's most popular hard rock bands, Halestorm, has released a video of their rendition of the classic, "Shooting Star"- written by 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Paul Rodgers - from the first ever Bad Company tribute album, Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, available now on Primary Wave Music.

Lzzy Hale steps into the ring with her powerhouse vocals as Paul Rodgers proudly joins in, singing background vocals and playing both electric and acoustic guitar.

"Rock n' Roll with a soul wouldn't exist without Paul Rodgers," says Lzzy. "We grew up on the songs and sounds he gifted to the world, and we are honored to be on this record paying tribute to one of the greatest singers of all time."

CAN'T GET ENOUGH: A TRIBUTE TO BAD COMPANY features legendary and contemporary artists from Rock, Country, and Americana - genres deeply influenced by Bad Company - including HARDY, The Pretty Reckless, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Charley Crockett, Halestorm and more, offering fresh takes on the band's iconic songs. Bad Company was founded by Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers in 1973.

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