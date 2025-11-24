Long Distance Calling Share Live 'Hazard' Video

(Atom Splitter) With "Hazard," Long Distance Calling release the third single from their upcoming live album Live At Lichtburg, set for release on December 5. Originally featured on the band's acclaimed 2020 album How Do We Want To Live?, the track is one of their most atmospheric and emotionally gripping compositions. It now returns in a powerful live rendition, recorded during the sold-out February 2024 show at the Lichtburg in Essen - a historic cinema where more than 1,200 fans shared an unforgettable evening with the band.

Following the singles "Kamilah" and "Out There," "Hazard" once again highlights the unique energy of this performance: intense, tension-filled, and driven by the distinctive textures that define the song. In its live version, the track gains additional organic force - a blend of precise musicianship, pulsating grooves, and the unmistakable cinematic sound Long Distance Calling are known for.

The accompanying live video captures the special atmosphere of the night: the monumental stage of the Lichtburg, the close connection between band and audience, and the dynamic presence of a song that feels even more immersive live than on the studio recording.

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