Vans Warped Tour Reveal 2026 Dates Including Global Shows

(DKC) The Vans Warped Tour is going global. The iconic music festival has unveiled its full 2026 tour schedule, including major stops in Montreal, Quebec and Mexico City, Mexico, marking the tour's first time in the latter.

This expansion represents a powerful step forward for the Vans Warped Tour as it brings its unmatched live experience to new audiences across North America. The five-city run will also return to U.S. markets with two-day stops in Washington D.C., Long Beach, CA, and Orlando, FL, creating a cross-boarder celebration that spans three countries and honors over three decades of the festival's cultural legacy.

After a five-year hiatus, Warped roared back to life in 2025 for its 30th anniversary, delivering three, sold-out, high-energy weekends that reminded fans exactly why the festival became a cultural force. In partnership with Insomniac, the experience creators behind some of the world's largest music festivals and live events, Warped returned to massive crowds with unforgettable sets from All Time Low, The All-American Rejects, Avril Lavigne, Boys Like Girls, Gym Class Heroes, mgk, Simple Plan, State Champs, Sublime, Yellowcard and many more. The 2025 comeback proved the Warped spirit is alive and stronger than ever. Now, the 2026 expansion takes that momentum global, building a scalable, multi-market model that will bring the festival's unmistakable energy to an even broader audience while retaining the iconic elements that have made the punk rock music festival a cultural touchstone for over three decades.

"Bringing Warped back to international stages is an exciting milestone," said Kevin Lyman, Founder of the Vans Warped Tour. "Montreal and Mexico City are home to some of the most dedicated music fans in the world, and expanding into these cities lets us share the Warped spirit with even more people. It's the perfect time to grow the tour and celebrate the global community that's been with us from the beginning."

The 2026 Vans Warped Tour will bring together artists spanning rock, punk, alternative, pop punk, rap, emo, hardcore, ska and more. Fans can expect a mix of legendary icons, returning festival favorites, and rising acts, with the official lineup set to be announced at the top of the year. The tour kicks off in Washington, D.C., at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus on June 13 and 14, before heading to Long Beach, CA, on July 25 and 26 at the Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront. Warped then goes international to brand new cities, stopping in Montreal on August 21 and 22 at Parc Jean-Drapeau and Mexico City on September 12 and 13 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, before wrapping up the year in Orlando, FL, at Camping World Stadium Campus on November 14 and 15.

Vans Warped Tour is proud to welcome back its powerhouse lineup of brand partners, including Vans, GHOST, Beatbox Beverages, Slice Healthy Soda, Goodr, Neft Vodka and Ernie Ball in select markets, with more sponsors to be announced. GHOST Energy returns as the official energy and hydration drink partner, keeping fans fueled for every high-energy moment on the tour. Ernie Ball will return with its annual Battle of the Bands talent search debuting early 2026.

American Express Cardmembers can access Front Of The Line Amex Presale Tickets for Montreal starting today, November 24 at 9:00 a.m PST / 12:00 p.m. EST through Wednesday, November 26 at 8:59 a.m. PST / 11:59 a.m. EST. The general on sale for Montreal opens Wednesday, November 26 at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST, with tickets for Washington, D.C., Long Beach, and Orlando also becoming available at that time.

Banamex presale for Mexico City starts Monday, December 1 at 7:00 a.m PST / 10:00 a.m. EST. The general on sale opens Tuesday, December 2 at 12:00 p.m. PST / 3:00 p.m. EST.

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