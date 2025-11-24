VRSTY Unplug For 'Cloud City' Anniversary

(Atom Splitter) VRSTY (pronounced "Varsity") are celebrating the five-year anniversary of their Cloud City EP with a twist. The band will drop the four-song Cloud City (Archives) EP on December 12. It features acoustic renditions of three of the EP's original tracks ("Dig," "Pathos," and "Shameless"), giving these classic songs a fresh, reimagined flavor.
The new EP also features an acoustic version of "YOU & I." While this song was does not appear on the original Cloud City EP that dropped via Spinefarm in 2020, it was written during that period of the band's history and is, well, from the VRSTY archive.
Today, the band has shared "Shameless" (Acoustic). "I've always loved the kinda 'heavy softness that 'Shameless' had and always thought it would be cool to explore that more," says singer Joey Tyler. "I think I went into it with that mentality at first but then also just wanted to do this as a thank you for everyone who has supported 'Shameless' and Cloud City for so many years. After all, that song was the very FIRST time anyone ever listened to us and gave us a chance."
CLOUD CITY (ARCHIVES) EP TRACK LISTING:
"Dig" (Acoustic)
"Pathos" (Acoustic)
"Shameless" (Acoustic)
"YOU & I" (Acoustic)
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