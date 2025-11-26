Damiano David Kicks Off North American Solo Tour With Sold Out Shows

(fcc) Damiano David brought his highly anticipated, first-ever solo headline world tour to North America with two sold-out shows in Seattle and San Francisco after rave reviews and sold-out shows across Europe.

The setlist featured electric performances of tracks from Damiano's debut album Funny Little Fears including the instant-hit "Born With A Broken Heart," fan-favorites like "The First Time" and "Voices," as well as his latest single "Talk To Me" from the album's extended edition Funny Little Fears (Dreams).

Fans were also treated to his reimagined cover of "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," originally by Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus. Damiano captivated the audience with his unmistakable charisma and stellar stage presence.

Tonight, Damiano takes the tour to Los Angeles with a sold-out show at The Wiltern. The tour will continue to make its way through North America with additional sold-out dates in Montreal and New York until it concludes on December 16th in Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore.

Earlier this year, Damiano kicked off the world tour with an entirely sold-out European leg hitting iconic venues like London's Roundhouse and boasting numerous venue upgrades and dates added. Ahead of the North American leg, Damiano also took the tour to Australia, Asia, and South America. Fans and critics alike have praised Damiano's ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level, blending raw intensity with moments of intimacy, and showcasing the full range of his artistry in a way that feels both powerful and deeply personal.

Damiano David World Tour 2025

Tue Nov 25 - USA, Los Angeles - The Wiltern SOLD OUT

Sat Nov 29 - USA, Chicago - The Riviera Theatre

Sun Nov 30 - USA, Detroit - The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Dec 02 - Canada, Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Thu Dec 04 - Canada, Montreal - MTELUS SOLD OUT

Sat Dec 06 - USA, Philadelphia - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mon Dec 08 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT

Tue Dec 09 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Dec 16 - USA, Washington DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring

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