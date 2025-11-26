Extreme Members Give A Nod To Their High Schools With 'Here's To The Losers' Video

(Atom Splitter) Extreme's sixth studio album was released worldwide on June 9, 2023 via earMUSIC and has continued to impact fans and fellow musicians around the world.

"Here's to the Losers," the video, completes the mission to create 12 visual interpretations of each song from SIX. It is also a "Thank You" gift to fans...just ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations in the U.S.

In the video, each band member gives a nod to their respective high schools. The song is dedicated to those who have fallen, but gotten up to try again. "Get up, you're not the only / Get up, you're one of the many / Chin up, there are no excuses/ Drink up, here's to the losers."

Gary Cherone explains, "It's as close to an anthem as we'll get. It just made sense to use this as the closing song on the album."

"Here's to the Losers" is a joyous singalong that caps SIX, an album that found the band in impeccable form and back in front of their fans on a globe-spanning tour across the U.S., Europe, the U.K., India, Japan, and Australia.

Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt also reaffirmed his stature as one of rock's most commanding players with an historic appearance at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell concert. Here, his blazing take on Black Sabbath's "Changes" alongside YUNGBLUD, Frank Bello and Adam Wakeman II garnered a Grammy Nomination for Best Rock Performance. That milestone led to Nuno serving as music director and guitarist at the 2025 MTV VMAs. He delivered yet another powerful tribute to Osbourne alongside Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and YUNGBLUD.

See Extreme on the road in 2026 with Def Leppard* and Mötley Crüe**

EXTREME ON THE ROAD:

4/4 - Monsters of Rock - Sao Paulo, BR

4/11- St. Louis, MO

6/16 - Helsinki, FI*

6/19 - Zurich, CH *

6/23 - Dortmund, DE*

6/26 - Belfast, UK*

6/28 - Glasgow, UK*

6/30 - Sheffield, UK*

7/2 - London, UK*

7/4 - Birmingham, UK*

7/6 - Manchester, UK *

7/17 - Burgettstown, PA - US**

7/18 - Darien Center, NY - US**

7/22 - Toronto, CA**

7/20 - Village of Clarkston, MI - US**

7/24 - Gilford, NH - US**

7/25 - Bangor, ME - US**

7/27 - Camden, NJ - US**

7/29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - US**

7/31, - Holmdel, NJ - US**

8/1 - Mansfield, MA - US**

8/3 - Bristow, VA - US**

8/12 - Alpharetta, GA - US**

8/14 - W. Palm Beach, FL - US**

8/15 - Tampa, FL - US**

8/17 - Charlotte, NC - US**

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